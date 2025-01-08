AEW Dynamite results (1/8): Barnett’s live review of Kenny Omega’s return, Casino Gauntlet for a shot at the AEW World Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe, Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 275)

Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena

Simulcast live January 8, 2025 on TBS and Max

Excalibur announced Kenny Omega’s return for later in the show. Will Ospreay’s music played, and Excalibur was joined by Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni. Ospreay was followed to the ring by Buddy Matthews.

1. Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews: The announce team tried to sell the idea that Buddy Matthews was upset that Ospreay had eliminated Brody King from the Continental Classic. Menard pointed out that Ospreay had won fair and square, and the subject was quickly dropped. There were some quick feints and reversals early on in the match with neither man gaining an advantage. Both men traded heavy chops, and then Matthews landed a dropkick that sent Ospreay to the floor. He quickly returned and sent Matthews out a few seconds later, and then splashed him on the floor.

Matthews returned to the ring and landed a snap mare, followed by a series of kicks. Things got moving quickly as both men hit the ropes, and then crashed with a double cross body that left both of them sprawled on the mat. Ospreay managed to land a leaping kick, and then a flying forearms shot. He then covered for a two count with a somewhat lazy cover. Matthews avoided a superkick in the corner, and then delivered a lungblower of sorts. Ospreay rolled to the outside, where Matthews delivered a somersault senton in front of the announce table.

Back in the ring, Matthews delivered a meteora from the top rope and covered for a near fall. Both men ended up on the apron and traded kicks. Matthews landed a knee strike, and Ospreay delivered a superkick. Ospreay attempted an Oscutter, but Matthews caught him and tossed him off the announce table. Matthews remained in control for a moment, but Ospreay fired back with a series of strikes and an Oscutter. He then landed a big knee strike and covered for a close near fall.

Ospreay landed some Kawada Kicks, and then a hard chop across the chest. Matthews fired back with flurry of kicks and strikes, but Ospreay cut him off with an Enziguri. Matthews avoided an Oscutter and landed a Stomp for a 2.999 near fall. Ospreay recovered enough for a Styles Clash, which got another close near fall. He then delivered a Hidden Blade and then covered for the win.

Will Ospreay defeated Buddy Murphy at 13:14

Post match, Ospreay grabbed a microphone and told Murphy that he has admired him from afar, and told him that he and his friend Brody King don’t need to be a follower for anyone. He said he could see him holding tag or singles gold if he worked hard enough, and if he ever needed a man in his corner, he was the guy. Ospreay offered his hand for a handshake, and Murphy accepted.

My Take: A solid opener, but it suffered a bit from that common AEW problem where the outcome was never in question, yet it took Ospreay much longer than you’d expect to put away a wrestler that has been defined well below him on the card.

A video package aired that recapped AEW’s participation in Wrestle Dynasty, including Mercedes Mone and The Young Bucks picking up new Championships. Back in the arena, Private Party took their place behind a velvet rope with a group of women on the stage. They spoke about being a part of the first Tag Team Championship match on both Max and TNT, and said they had left the champions. Just as they were ready to celebrate, they were interrupted by The Hurt Syndicate.

MVP said they were there to party too, because they weren’t all business. He offered a toast to Private Party, and called them talented athletes who successfully defended their Championships. Lashley then toasted The Hurt Syndicate and said they would take the Tag Team Titles. Lashley then continued to the ring for the next match. He was followed by Mark Briscoe.

2. Mark Briscoe vs. Bobby Lashley: Lashley dominated the early going. He delivered a series of slams and covered for a two count. Briscoe got in a flash of offense, but Lashley stuffed him and tossed him to the floor. He then delivered a running body block on the outside…[c]

My Take: Seems fairly inevitable that The Hurt Syndicate capture the tag titles, but hopefully they don’t completely punk out Private Party in the process.