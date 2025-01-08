What's happening...

(Corrected) NXT TV rating: The Rock’s appearance on the New Year’s Evil edition

January 8, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 957,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 626,000 viewership total on New Year’s Eve.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.15 rating. The numbers listed earlier today from another outlet were inaccurate, so the new numbers are listed above. One year earlier, the January 9, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 722,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating for the start of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on USA Network.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (4)

  1. Allen Fox January 8, 2025 @ 6:19 pm

    Wrestlenomics is reporting completely different numbers. 936,000 viewers and .25 demo

    Reply
  3. Allen Fox January 8, 2025 @ 6:21 pm

    And you changed it at the exact moment I did thus lol

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.