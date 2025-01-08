(Corrected) NXT TV rating: The Rock’s appearance on the New Year’s Evil edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 957,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 626,000 viewership total on New Year’s Eve.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.15 rating. The numbers listed earlier today from another outlet were inaccurate, so the new numbers are listed above. One year earlier, the January 9, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 722,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating for the start of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on USA Network.