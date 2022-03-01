3/1 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Carmelo Hayes vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT North American Title, Solo Sikoa vs. Gunter, Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase, Draco Anthony vs. Harland, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live March 1, 2022 on USA Network

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary…

Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker made their entrance, both wearing colorful Steiner singlets. Yes, we have Tommaso Steiner for the night. Bobby Roode made his old “Glorious” NXT entrance where he stood on his rotating platform to his Glorious entrance theme. Ciampa and Breakker jumped Roode and Ziggler during Ziggler’s entrance. Ciampa hit both opponents with a corkscrew plancha leading to him and Breakker doing Ciampa’s signature self back pat…

1. Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “The Dirty Dawgs” Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode. Ciampa tossed Ziggler into Breakker for a power slam. Ziggler recovered and hit Breakker with a zig zag for a two count. Roode tagged in and worked on Breakker with his signature methodical offense. The Ditry Dogs traded quick tags to cut the ring in half on Breakker. Ziggler crash and burned off a missed corner splash.

Breakker hit Roode with a football tackle. Ciampa tagged in and cleaned house off a hot tag. Ciampa hit both opponents with a flying double lariat. Ciampa went for a Fairy Tale Ending on Roode but Ziggler distracted Ciampa to allow Roode to hit Ciampa with his signature spinebuster. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Ziggler held on to Ciampa’s arm to prevent him from tagging in Breakker. Ciampa catapulted Ziggler to ringside. Roode snuck to the other corner to pull Breakker off the apron and toss him into the barricade. Roode tagged in. The Dawgs hit Ciampa with a double back suplex to give Roode a two count. Roode gloated to Ciampa and the crowd, leading to him eating a high knee from Ciampa.

Ziggler tagged in and grabbed Ciampa’s leg to prevent him from tagging in Breakker. Ciampa used his boot to shove away Ziggler to tag in Breakker who cleaned house. Brakker ate a knee from Ziggler but quickly recovered and hit Ziggler with a spear. Ciampa tagged in and the face team hit Roode with a Steinerrizer (Doomsday Bulldog). Ziggler broke the pin. Ziggler tagged in. Ciampa got the upper hand and hit Ziggler with a Fairy Tale Ending for the victory.

Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker defeated The Dirty Dawgs via pinfall in 13:05.

Pete Dunne was shown heading to the Performance Center…

LA Knight cut a promo backstage… yeah! Knight called Waller a jackoff and then talked about how he’s heading to the ring now… yeah![c]

John’s Thoughts: A really entertaining match involving three veterans and one rookie who wrestles like a veteran. It helps that a handful of these wrestlers like Roode and Ciampa are considered “tag team specialists” so you can always count on them on putting together good tag team storytelling. What actually stood out was how good The Dirty Dawgs can be if taken a bit more seriously and given more time in the ring. If the main roster took Tag Team Wrestling seriously, the Dawgs could be a strong old school heel tag team in the tag team main event. As for the here and now, this match did it’s job in pushing forward the Ziggler and Breakker feud while also giving Ciampa his win back.

Gunther cut a promo backstage hyping up his match against Solo Sikoa. He caid he’s going to make Sikoa the shame of the island. He also said he’s going to chop all the tribal tattoos off Sikoa and replace that with respect…

LA Knight was in the ring in street clothes. Knight led the crowd in “Yeah” chants. Knight talked about standing tall over Waller at Halloween Havoc. Knight called out the three fans chanting for Waller in the crowd and how pathetic that was. Knight then recapped the rest of their feud through still shots on the titantron. Grayson Waller cut off Knight’s recap. Waller and Sanga were standing on the NXT crow’s nest. Waller said he was the winner last week. Waller said Knight was a roadblock to his success and he’s done now.

Knight then responded by saying something that was censored. Knight showed on the titantron how it was Knight and not Waller standing tall last week even though Waller got the dirty win. Knight talked about how he always stands tall against Waller when they go one-on-one. Knight said people online are calling out Waller for his cheap victory. Knight said that Waller needs to show that he has manhood in his marbles by accepting the match for a Last Man Standing Match. Waller accepted. Knight said for the third time next week he’ll stand tall just because he won’t let Waller have a chance. That’s not an insult, that’s just a fact of life. Yeah!!!

John’s Thoughts: Great promo exchange with LA Knight continuing to shine as a babyface. He’s really coming into his own cutting very inspired promos. Hopefully someone with main roster stroke is seeing this because Knight should be cutting promos like this on Raw or Smackdown. At one point I was tired of the neverending Waller and Knight feud, but flipping the two in terms of being face-heel breathed new life into both men.

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta were backstage. Pirotta was swooning over Duke Hudson while Hartwell was worried about Dexter Lumis…

A recap video aired to recap last week’s women’s Dusty Cup matches…

Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai made their entrance…[c]

Toxic Attraction were shown watching the match from their “Toxic Lounge”…

2. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta in a first round match of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Clasic. Choo worked on Pirotta with her sleep based offense. Hartwell tagged in. Hartwell hit Choo with a sidewalk slam for a two count. Choo hit Hartwell with a front kick and dropkick. Kai tagged in and the two hit Hartwell with a straitjacket slam. Kai and Choo hit Hartwell with consecutive Yakuza Kicks.

Choo and Kai hit Hartwell with a double team facebuster to give Choo a two count. Pirotta tagged in and hit Choo with a standing Yakuza Kick for a two count. Hartwell tagged in and slammed Choo to the mat for a two count. The camera showed Kai twitching in the corner. Choo managed to crawl under Hartwell to get the hot tag in Kai. Kai whipped Hartwell to the corner and gave her a series of Face Wash kicks. Hartwell tackled Kai to her corner.

Pirotta hit Kai with Snake Eyes and a sitout F5. Choo broke up the pin. Pirotta tried to suplex Pirotta, but Kai hit Pirotta with a pump kick. Choo hit Pirotta with a reverse frog splash. Kai hit Pirotta with a double stomp for the victory.

Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo defeated Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell via pinfall in 5:21 to advance to the semi-finals of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Vic Joseph noted that this was a bracket buster due to Choo and Kai being the new tag team…

Vic hyped up a video package to hype the Creeds vs. Imperium…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Not given a lot of time, but the women did the best that they could with what litter time they got. You had to know that Kai and Choo were the ones going through given how much time was invested in the last month in putting together Choo and Kai as a tag team. Pirotta and Hartwell losing seems to be leading to an eventual split between those two, presumably also involving a feud between Duke Hudson and Dexter Lumis.

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett checked in from ringside where they hyped Brock Lesnar defending his title at the Saturday Madison Square Garden show…

The hype video aired to hype up the Imperium vs. Creed Brothers title match happening next week…

Vic Joseph announced LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller in a Last Man Standing match for next week…

Entrances for the next match took place. A video showed that the next match came to be due to an argument backstage…

3. Amari Miller vs. Lash Legend. Lash jawed with Miller. Miller fought back with forearms. Miller kicked Lash in the shin. Lash came back with a pump kick. Lash lifted Miller and slammed her head several times into the ropes. Lash hit Miller with a backbreaker stretch. Miller avoided Lash’s elbow drop. Miller fought back with forearms. Miller hit Lash with a shotgun dropkick. Barrett talked about Lash being a former WNBA star. Miller hit Lash with a springboard Moonsault for a two count. Lash recovered and hit Miller with an awkward looking twisting body slam for a victory.

Lash Legend defeated Amari Miller via pinfall in 2:57.

Lash got in the camera and seemingly called out Nikita Lyons…

John’s Thoughts: Lash Legend has been very awkward in the ring in her few matches on NXT and 205 Live, but that’s expected from someone fresh off the WNBA court with no wrestling experience. Where Legend does seemingly shine is on the microphone where she’s witty and has a bit of the gift of gab.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Solo Sikoa about Gunther’s promo earlier. Sikoa said that Gunther is in for a fight right now…

Gunther made his entrance for the next match…[c]

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen were oogling over some pictures on their phone. Elektra Lopez walked up to them thinking they were talking about her ass. They said they were talking about trucks. Jensen acted like a dork as usual…

Solo Sikoa made his entrance…

5. Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa.