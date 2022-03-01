NWA names special referee for the NWA Title match at the Crockett Cup shows, three-way match for the NWA Women’s Championship, Doug Williams’ tag partner revealed

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NWA announced Tuesday that Jeff Jarrett will serve as the special referee for the Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis match for the NWA Championship at the Crockett Cup event. The shows will be held on the March 19-20 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

-Kamille vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green in a three-way for the NWA Women’s World Championship has also been announced for the Crockett Cup shows.

-Harry Smith (a/k/a Davey Boy Smith Jr.) will team with Doug Williams in the Crockett Cup tag team tournament.

Powell’s POV: I believe there are local ordinances that require Jeff Jarrett to be on the card if you’re running the Nashville Fairgrounds. Kidding aside, he’s a local legend and his appearance on the show should help sell the pay-per-view. The NWA released a video regarding the news that can be ready below.