WWE Raw viewership for Edge’s WrestleMania challenge and a U.S. Title match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.753 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.826 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .51 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.738 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.836 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.685 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, first, and fourth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The March 1, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.884 million viewers and a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic.