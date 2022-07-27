NXT announces two title matches for a Heatwave themed episode

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT announced a Heatwave themed edition for the August 16 edition of the weekly television show. Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Championship, and Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Championship were both announced for the show.

Powell’s POV: The Great American Bash themed edition of NXT did not lead to a significant ratings boost this year, so it will be interesting to see if Heatwave means more in the ratings. I like that NXT announced Heatwave and the top matches a few weeks out because it will give them a chance to do a proper build to the show.