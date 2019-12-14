12/14 Powell’s NWA Into The Fire PPV audio review: Big surprise appearance, Nick Aldis vs James Storm in a best of three falls match for the NWA Championship, Rock & Roll Express vs. Wild Cards for the NWA Tag Titles, Colt Cabana vs. Aron Stevens vs. Ricky Starks for the NWA National Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the NWA Into The Fire pay-per-view: Big surprise appearance, Nick Aldis vs James Storm in a best of three falls match for the NWA Championship, Rock & Roll Express vs. Wild Cards for the NWA Tag Titles, Colt Cabana vs. Aron Stevens vs. Ricky Starks for the NWA National Title, and more (39:32)…

Click here for the December 14 NWA Into The Fire PPV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ODB discussing the fire that destroyed her food truck, the fundraising drive to help her buy a new truck, her appearance on the latest Impact Wrestling television show, Triple H telling her to go to TNA, and much more...

