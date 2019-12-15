12/14 WWE Supershow in Cedar Rapids results: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz for the WWE Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan, Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Revival for the Smackdown Tag Titles

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER WWE House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Live Event

Cedar Rapids, Iowa at U.S. Cellular Center

Report by Dot Net reader Zach Takes of Shotgun Wrestling Radio

Fuller show compared to the last time they were here. I’m sure it being a Supershow that includes Roman Reigns helped. Typically, we just get Smackdown house shows.

1. “New Day” Big E and Kofi Kingston defeated “The Revival” Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder to retain the Smackdown Tag Titles. Fun match. Perfect opener. Big E always gets the Iowa crowd fired up since he played at the U of I.

2. Aleister Black beat Buddy Murphy. Decent match. I was surprised to get this one since neither man advertised to be there. Hopefully they get a bit more time on the pay-per-view, they work well together.

Bayley vs. Lacy Evans was scheduled to take place. Bayley attacked Lacy as she headed to the ring. Therefore, the match didn’t happen at this time.

3. Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Sami Zayn) defeated Mustafa Ali to retain the Intercontinental Championship. This was a damn good match. Sami and Nakamura work so great together. I hope this isn’t the last we see of these two they deserve a pay-per-view match.

Lana and Lashely came out to cut a promo on Rusev, who came out and beat up Lashely.

4. Drew McIntyre over Akira Tozawa. This match was okay. Probably not the best to send out right after intermission.

5. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeated The Miz to retain the WWE Universal Championship. The red lighting is even worse in person.

6. Shorty G beat Cesaro. This match was fantastic from start to finish. They need to let these guys have a TV match like this one.

7. Seth Rollins defeated Erik Rowan. Before the match, Rollins came out and was playing a babyface (he’s not getting booed in his home state). A quick little filler match.

8. Bayley defeated Lacy Evans to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Bayley came out trying to say she shouldn’t have to wrestle. Lacy came limping out to accept the match. Decent showing by both. Bayley’s heel work has gotten really good.

9. Roman Reigns beat Dolph Ziggler. Roman is still the most over guy they have. Fun little match between these two.

Overall fun house show with a couple of nice previews for TLC.



