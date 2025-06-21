What's happening...

An NXT championship relinquished due to injury

June 21, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NXT Heritage Cup Championship has been vacated. NXT general manager Ava announced that Noam Dar suffered an injury that forced him to relinquish the title. A new champion will be determined on Tuesday when Stacks faces a wrestler to be named.

Powell’s POV: Stacks was scheduled to challenge Dar for the title before news of the injury was announced. Dar returned in April after missing eleven months due to injury. There’s no word yet regarding the nature of his current injury. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery.

