AEW signs two wrestlers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW added two wrestlers to the women’s roster on Saturday. Tony Khan announced the signings of Maya World (Ashanti Wilson) and Hyan (Hyaneyoung Gerard), who worked an AEW Worlds End pre-show match.

Powell’s POV: The 23-year-old World and the 33-year-old Hyan were praised for stepping in on short notice when Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize balked at losing a match on the November 8 edition of AEW Collision. While that obviously helped their cause, they have also worked several additional matches for AEW and ROH. Khan praised the duo during the Worlds End media scrum for putting on “fantastic matches.” He said he’s had positive interactions with both wrestlers and added that everyone in the locker room respects them. Hyan’s first AEW appearance was in 2021, while World worked her first match for ROH in 2023. Check out comments from the new signees below.

thank you all so much for all the love! when I first stepped into @AEW 2 years ago as extra talent, I knew it was where I wanted to be 🤍 the grind starts now, Im so hungry and motivated; 2026 a whole new Maya is coming, & if u don’t believe me just watch 😛 — maya world 🤩 (@MayaWorldd) December 28, 2025

honored and proud to officially be ALL ELITE!!!! 🤩 time to work harder than I ever have before! https://t.co/zxWnXQS34e — HYAN ハイアン (@_thehyan) December 28, 2025

