Reality of Wrestling “Sherri Martel Classic” results: Vetter’s review of the one-night tournament featuring Maya World vs. Londyn Dior, Tyra Mae Steele vs. Kalientita, and more first-round matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Sherri Martel Classic”

Taped November 29, 2025, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Released free in mid-December 2025, on the YouTube.com



This was a single-night, 12-woman tournament. It features six first-round matches, two three-way semi-final matches, and a one-on-one finale. As always, the lighting and production are really good, and they opted to use on-screen graphics for the participants. (So why don’t they do that every show?)

They put six rookies against veterans in the first round, and I’m anticipating all the veterans will advance.

1. Maya World vs. Londyn Dior in a first-round match. Londyn is a Black woman in yellow gear, and she’s a babyface. They locked up at the bell and appear to be roughly the same height and overall size. They tied up on the mat, and Dior kicked her on the side of the head, then slammed Maya for a nearfall at 1:30. Maya hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00.

Dior clotheslined Maya over the top rope to the floor. Back in the ring, they traded forearm strikes, and Dior hit some clotheslines and a spinebuster for a nearfall at 4:30. Maya ducked a Hidden Blade and hit a swinging faceplant for the pin. Decent action.

Maya World defeated Londyn Dior at 5:19 to advance.

* Backstage, Emily May interviewed Tyra Mae Steele. Tyra said she had been “looking up” Sherri and learned “she was a baddie.”

2. Tyra Mae Steele vs. Kalientita in a first-round match. Kalientita is Latina with long black hair halfway down her back, and she has a true ‘baby’ face … she could pass as 15 or 16. Her butt reads “Kalie.” She stalled in the ropes at the bell. Steele grabbed her and easily threw her to the mat. She tied Kalie in a Bow-and-Arrow at 1:30. Kalie hit a DDT and some kicks. Tyra fired up and hit a clothesline and a hard back elbow, and she again slammed Kalie to the mat. Tyra hit a modified Angle Slam for the pin.

Tyra Mae Steele defeated Kalientita at 3:06 to advance.

* Emily May interviewed Gigi Rey, who had her Glory title over her shoulder. She said she was runner up last year, but she’s winning this year.

3. Rache Chanel vs. Tia McKenzie in a first-round match. Tia is a Black woman with poofy hair, similar to Willow Nightingale. Rache has had multiple AEW/ROH TV matches, and she’s a regular here. A basic lockup to open; Tia appears to be two inches taller. Tia hit an armdrag and a dropkick, and tied up Rache’s left arm at 2:00. Tia hit a second-rope Thesz Press for a nearfall. Rache dropped her face-first on the middle turnbuckle and hit an axe kick to the back of the head, then a Jarrett-style Stroke faceplant for the pin. That wrapped up suddenly.

Rache Chanel defeated McKenzie at 3:30 to advance.

* Emily May interviewed Queen Sharmell backstage, who talked about how important Sherri Martel was to women’s wrestling, which is why they are paying tribute to her today.

4. Gigi Rey vs. Mystii Marks in a first-round match. Mystii is a Black woman with long hair, and she wore sunglasses to the ring and appears to be cocky. Gigi wore her title belt, but I presume it’s not on the line in the tournament. Standing switches and Marks is maybe an inch or two taller. Rey got a Crucifix Driver and a huracanrana. Gigi hit a top-rope crossbody block, but Marks caught her and hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall at 1:30.

Mystii stomped on Gigi and kept her grounded. Gigi hit a running knee for a nearfall. Mystii hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 3:00. Gigi hit a dropkick and some clotheslines, then a spinning heel kick. Mystii slammed her to the mat for a nearfall at 4:30, and she threw a temper tantrum on the mat. Gigi hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Mystii set up for a powerbomb, but Gigi rotated while on Mystii’s shoulders and she got a forward Victory Roll for the pin. Good action.

Gigi Rey defeated Mystii Marks at 5:55 to advance.

* Emily May interviewed Rache Chanel, who was excited about moving on to the second round.

5. “Lady Bird” Monica Monroe vs. Kaylia Capri in a first-round match. Kaylia is a Black woman and has the same look and fashionista gimmick as Rache Chanel. Monroe was in black gear tonight; I’m used to seeing her in USA-white-and-blue. A basic tie-up, and it appears Capri accidentally struck Monroe in the nose. Monroe tied up the left arm and kept Kaylia grounded. Kaylia tried a monkey-flip, but Monroe landed on her feet, and Capri was shocked by that. Monroe hit a hard kick to the jaw for a nearfall at 3:00. Kaylia slammed her for a nearfall. Monroe got an O’Connor Roll out of nowhere for the pin.

“Lady Bird” Monica Monroe defeated Kayla Capri at 3:53 to advance.

* Emily May interviewed Tiffany Nieves, who had two title belts, one over each shoulder.

6. Tiffany Nieves vs. Mandy Wylde in a first-round match. I just saw Wylde on a regular episode of ROW; she dresses in a black jacket, looking like a 1980s rocker, and she has bright pink hair. They tied up, and Nieves has a big size advantage. I don’t think she’s that tall; Wylde is just that short. Nieves hit some blows to the back and was in charge early on. Wylde hit a series of punches in the corner, but Tiffany dropped her throat first on the top rope at 1:30 and got a nearfall.

Tiffany hit a spinebuster. She went for a Texas Cloverleaf, but Mandy fought free. Seconds later, Tiffany got the Texas Cloverleaf locked in, but Mandy reached the ropes. So, Tiffany hit an Eat D’Feat and scored the pin. Sure enough, all six veterans beat the rookies in the opening-round matches.

Tiffany Nieves defeated Mandy Wylde at 3:37 to advance.

* Emily May interviewed Lady Bird Monroe, who noted she lost in the first round last year, so she’s already improved.

* Sherilyn Guerrero was introduced! She did an Eddie hip swivel on her way to the ring and then joined the broadcast team.

7. Maya World vs. Tyra Mae Steele vs. Rache Chanel in a semi-final match. Steele immediately hit a clothesline on each opponent. Rache and Maya began stomping on Tyra. Of course, Maya went for the pin, and Rache pulled Maya off of Tyra, and the heels began shoving each other. Tyra began hitting punches on each opponent, and she slammed Maya to the mat, then hit a release German Suplex on Rache, then a gutwrench suplex on Maya.

Suddenly on the video screen, Tiana Sway was holding Tyra’s gold medal! Sway said she wondered how much she could get for selling it. Tyra bolted from the ring and headed to the back. Maya slammed Rache to the mat and pinned her! Everyone was surprised it wrapped up that quickly!

Maya World defeated Tyra Mae Steele and Rache Chanel at 3:54 to advance to the finals.

* Emily May interviewed Mystii Marks, who was upset about losing, but she vowed she’s sticking around.

8. Tiffany Nieves vs. Gigi Rey vs. Monica Monroe in a semi-final match. Gigi and Monroe shook hands; Tiffany slapped them both, and we’re underway! Tiffany went to the floor, so Gigi and Monroe traded offense in the ring. Nieves got back in and beat up Monroe, hitting a DDT for a nearfall at 2:00. Gigi hit a second-rope missile dropkick on Nieves, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Monica hit a forward Finlay Roll on Nieves.

Monica and Gigi hit stereo dives from different corners onto Tiffany. Tiffany hit a side slam on Gigi for a nearfall at 4:00. Gigi got up and hit clotheslines on each opponent, then a spinning heel kick on Monroe for a nearfall. Tiffany hit an Eat D’Feat on Gigi. However, Monroe hit a Swanton Bomb on Tiffany, then a Lionsault on Rey for the pin! That was really good for the time given.

Monica Monroe defeated Gigi Rey and Tiffany Nieves at 5:23 to advance.

* Tyra Mae Steele dragged Tiana Sway to the ring and beat her up. Tiana was in her street clothes. Tyra hit a release German Suplex and a doublestomp on the back, and Tiana limped to the back. Queen Sharmell gave Tyra her gold medal back. Sharmell got in the ring and displayed a blue belt with the shiny “Sherri Martel Classic” metal logo on it.

9. Maya World vs. Monica Monroe in the Sherri Martel Classic finals. An intense lockup to open, and they traded quick reversals on the mat. They both went for dropkicks and had a standoff at 2:00. Monica hit some armdrags and a running back elbow for a nearfall. Maya took control and kept Monroe grounded, as she planted a knee in Monica’s back. Maya hit a German Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall at 5:30. Monica applied a leg lock and cranked back, like on a half-crab, but Maya reached the ropes.

Maya applied a crossface, but Monica reached the ropes at 7:00. Monica hit a Frankensteiner, and they were both down. Monica fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 8:30. Monica hit a German Suplex. She went for a Swanton Bomb, but Maya got her knees up. Maya hit her faceplant (how she won the first two matches!), but Monica kicked out! Maya was shocked! Monroe hit a superkick and a Code Red for a nearfall. She then nailed the Swanton Bomb for the pin! That was pretty good.

Monica Monroe defeated Maya World at 10:19 to win the Sherri Martel Classic.

* Monica celebrated with the belt, hoisting it over her head.

Final Thoughts: A fun show with two really strong matches to close it out. Nothing wrong with having all the veterans win their first-round matches, but I thought maybe one rookie would sneak out a win. None of the rookies really stood out to me, but the matches were all kept short and to the point; nothing here dragged at all.

I hate to keep hammering on this point, but the show just looks so much more professional with quality on-screen graphics. Let’s keep that going, ROW! This nine-match show flew by in a quick 90 minutes.