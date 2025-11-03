Reality of Wrestling “Platinum” TV results (Episode 16): Vetter’s review of Trick Williams and AJ Francis vs. Gino Medina and Zilla Fatu, Max Castellanos vs. Javy (f/k/a Javier Bernal) for the ROW Texas Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Platinum” (Episode 16)

Taped September 27, 2025, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed November 2, 2025, on the YouTube.com

I’ve checked out several matches from their recent tapings (check out my review of ROW “Glory” Episode 16 with Oro Annan (f/k/a Oro Mensah) vs. Eli Knight). The lighting was good, and the attendance was perhaps 500.

* The show opened with Javy (former NXT wrestler Javier Bernal) backstage. He ran into champion Max Catellanos, who wound up challenging Javy to a match.

1. Max Castellanos (w/Alexa) vs. Javy for the ROW Texas Title. Max has short hair on top, and the sides of his head are shaved; I’ve seen him a few times before. They immediately traded punches. Javy hit some bodyslams. They brawled to the floor, where Max hit some chops. Back in the ring, Javy hit a crossbody block at 3:00. Max hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall, but he missed a Swanton Bomb. Javy hit a spinebuster and was fired up. He hit a Helluva Kick, then a swinging faceplant. Alexa hopped on the apron and yelled at the ref. Javy walked over to her, but she raked his eyes! Max immediately hit a twisting uranage for the tainted pin. Decent.

Max Castellanos defeated Javy to retain the ROW Texas Title at 4:54.

* Backstage, a general manager was talking to Promise Braxton, who has just been reinstated from a suspension. Kiah Dream walked into the room, and we had an impromptu match made!

* Also backstage, Fly Def and Better Together argued and they agreed they wanted a match!

2. Promise Braxton vs. Kiah Dream. Promise had a really entertaining fight against Nattie Neidhart this summer that is well worth checking out; I have loosely compared her to TNA’s Tasha Steelz, and she’s really talented. Standing switches to open. The commentators just talked about how Braxton’s “switch was flipped” after that match against Nattie. Kiah got a rollup out of the corner. Braxton hit a Pump Kick for a nearfall at 1:30, then a snap suplex for a nearfall. Kiah hit some clotheslines and a World’s Strongest Slam, then a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 3:00.

Braxton hit a Northern Lights Suplex. Kiah hit a second-rope leaping stunner; Braxton rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Braxton hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes, and she immediately put Kiah in a Sharpshooter; the commentators said this was a message sent to Nattie Neidhart because she wants a rematch. Kiah held on for a few seconds but eventually tapped out. Braxton refused to let go! The ref had to force her to relinquish the hold. The ref reversed his decision! Promise got in the face of the ref!

Kiah Dream defeated Promise Braxton via reverse decision at 5:03.

3. “Fly Def” Zack Mason and Warren J vs. “Better Together” Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz. Ori and Hagar have traveled across the U.S. in the past month; they wear bright pink pants. Hadar and Zack opened. Warren has long pants on today; Zack was in trunks. BT hit stereo basement dropkicks. Zack hit a clothesline to the back of Hadar’s head. Fly Def targeted Hagar’s left arm. Warren hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall at 4:00 as they kept Horvitz in their corner.

Ori finally got a hot tag at 5:30, and he hit some clotheslines and forearm strikes on Warren, then a top-rope crossbody block. Zack hit a snap German Suplex. Horvitz hit a springboard forearm and a running knee. Better Together hit a team face plant for the pin! That was unexpected! The commentators stressed that this was their debut match here, and they just beat a six-time tag champs.

Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz defeated Zack Mason and Warren J at 7:29.

4. Trick Williams and AJ Francis vs. Gino Medina and Zilla Fatu. In the prior episode, Francis interfered in a Trick-Gino singles match, which has led to this tag match (we started with all four in the ring, which tells me they filmed this right after that singles match ended). Zilla hit some quick kicks on Francis, then a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall in the first minute. The heels worked over Gino in their corner, with Francis hitting a running splash. Trick hit some chops and a dropkick, and AJ made a lazy cover for a nearfall at 3:30. Zilla was yanked off the apron so he couldn’t tag in.

Zilla finally got the hot tag and he hit a German Suplex on Trick at 6:00, then a Bubba Bomb. He went for a frog splash, but Trick got his knees up to block it. Zilla hit a pop-up Samoan Drop for a believable nearfall! Gino accidentally superkicked Zilla! Gino got a rollup on Francis for a nearfall. Trick charged at Gino, but Zilla flew in and nailed a Samoan Spike to Trick’s throat! Francis hit a spear on Zilla! Gino hit a superkick on Francis, then he slammed AJ for the pin. Satisfying main event.

Gino Medina and Zilla Fatu defeated AJ Francis and Trick Williams at 7:02.

Final Thoughts: That was a lot of action in just 45 minutes, and I didn’t feel like any of the four matches were really short-changed, either. Zilla continues to show why he has to be signed by someone soon. I generally don’t like the “ref reverses decision” move, but it worked here because they are telling a story of Promise Braxton becoming so unhinged since losing to Nattie. I’ll reiterate my one big complaint that they didn’t use on-screen graphics, and I don’t get it — I don’t think they are expensive or difficult to use. Just put the wrestlers’ names on the screen.