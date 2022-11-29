11/29 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of WWE Hall of Famers revealing the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Nikkita Lyons, Dijak returns to the ring, Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James, JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired November 29, 2022 on USA Network

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary…

Roxanne Perez made her entrance for the opening match. Booker T went into Roxanne Perez’s history as a former Reality of Wrestling Women’s Champion and the youngest wrestler in his promotion at 16 years old when she first joined ROW. Booker also talked about Roxanne’s opponent, Indi Hartwell, being another student of his…

1. Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell. Perez hit Hartwell with a n armdrag. Hartwell shoved Perez into the turnbuckle. Perez locked Hartwell into a sleeper. Hartwell slammed Perez to the mat. Perez hit Hartwell with an armdrag and dropkick for a few narfalls. Hartwell escaped another sleeper by shoving Perez, throat first, into the top rope. Hartwell body slammed Perez multiple times, followed by an elbow drop, for a two count.

Hartwell gave Perez a draping big boot for a two count. Hartwell reversed a rollup by sitting down for a two count on Perez. Perez hit Hartwell with a jawbreaker but Harwell came back with a clothesline for a two count. Hartwell worked on Perez with methodical offense. After being piefaced, Perez rallied with forearms. Perez reversed a suplex with an armdrag and Flying Jalapeño.

Perez hit Hartwell with axe handle strikes and a basement dropkick. Perez rallied with uppercuts in the corner. Hartwell came back with a Back Suplex for a two count. Perez hit Hartwell with a nice suicide dive. Hartwell rolled through a crossbody. Perez came back with an inside cradle for a nearfall. Hartwell recovered and flored Perez with a Big Boot. Perez caught a running Hartwell with a kick while prone. Perez struggled to get over at first, but she hit Hartwell with Pop Rocks for the win.

Roxanne Perez defeated Indi Hartwell via pinfall in 9:10.

John’s Thoughts: Aside from the finish (which was a small nitpick), that was a great match. This was one of the better Indi Hartwell singles matches I’ve seen ever. Perez has great matches with about everyone (oddly enough, she has “average” matches with Cora Jade). I really liked the size difference here as it made for a good story with the counters both women were employing. Booker T was great on commentary too in putting over both of his former students in Hartwell and Perez.

The camera cut to Shawn Michaels sitting at a conference table with Road Dogg, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Medusa, and Molly Holly…

Andre Chase was chatting with Thea Hail and Duke Hudson. Hudson talked about how he accidentally gave Chase a big boot. He then went on to brag about how good his big boot is. He then said he’s going to go to Shawn Michaels to hand over a petition to get Chase in the Iron Survivor Match. Grayson Waller walked in and mocked Hudson for getting signatures for a man who would never be in Iron Survivor. Thea Hail had to be held back by Hudson, doing her Scrappy Doo routine. Duke said he’ll take care of Waller…

The artist formerly known as T-Bar, Dijak, made his entrance…

2. Dijak vs. Dante Chen. Dijak slammed Chen to the mat. Chen fought out of a choke with forearms, but Dijak pushed through and shoved Chen to ringside. Chen tackled Dijak into the apron. Dijak grabbed Chen by the boot. Chen escaped by booting Dijak in the face. Dijak recovered and gave Chen a sitout chokeslam in the ring. Dijak put Chen in a hammerlock and gave him ground and pound clubbing blows. Dijak gave Chen a back elbow. Dijak hit Chen with the Time to Fly Suplex. Chen recovered and swarmed Dijak with strikes.

Dijak grounded Chen with a Big Boot. Dijak bout Chen in a Hammerlock Sleeper. Dijak then hit Chen with Feast Your Eyes (Burning Hammer GTS) for the win.

Dijak defeated Dante Chen via pinfall in 3:48.

Dijak took the mic and said that was an example of Hard Justice. He said to look his eyes. He said the only thing you’ll see is the infliction of suffering. Dijak said NXT is a place of refuge for most, but not him. He said he’s not reinvintenting himself, but to eviscerate a soft society. He called out the NXT Roster and said it makes zero difference. He said they are all nameless-faceless men that will be brought to justice. “My justice”…

John’s Thoughts: Very cool to see Dijak finally freed from WWE’s version of Dante’s Inferno known as WWE ‘s C-Show. Suiting that he defeated a guy named Dante. Very happy to see him back and taken seriously. The gimmick is a bit comic-book’y, but I think he can make it work. He needed something other than just being generic Ring of Honor guy, and I think this can work. This guy has the size, look, and talent to be a main eventer in WWE, to the point where I get baffled that he never got a serious look at. I’m ok with Chen getting a bit of offense here too because it seems like there are some people in the back that want to see him succeed based off them giving him some push on the Level Up show.

The show cut to JD McDonnagh taunting Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. The Creed brothers showed up. JD said he doesn’t think the Creeds are ready for Indus Sher. The Creeds thought they were ready. JD said it’s all about bone density. He took out a training dummy. He said that Indus Sher can take a lot more pain than the Creeds according to science. JD left…

The show cut back to Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg, Medusa, and Molly Holly in a conference room. Shawn, Pac, and Dogg joked about not wanting to base all this on math and numbers. Molly brought up how some NXT roster members have only been wrestling for less than two years. Medusa said she’s been super impressed by the young roster. Road Dogg cut in and said Carmelo Hayes is at the top of his list.

Pac and Medusa agreed. Pac said Melo must be a heat magnet. Medusa said of course Pac would know about heat magnets. Molly and Medusa recommended Tony D’Angelo. Pac and Dogg joked about meatballs. Michaels said that D’Angelo might not be medically ready for the match. Michaels said he knows D’Angelo would agree to be in the match, but sometimes you have to protect the talent from themselves.

X-Pac recommended JD McDonagh. Road Dogg said he’s creepy. Molly talked about JD having a string of great matches. Michaels said that JD is creepy, but a technician in the ring. Medusa said JD is old school. Molly brought up Joe Gacy. The panel talked up Gacy as a leader. Medusa said this match needs someone like Gacy. Road Dogg said even though people don’t give him credit, Von Wagner needs to be in the discussion.

X Pac said he hates big guys and wants Axiom in the match. Dogg said that Axiom won’t be medically cleared. Dogg brought up Waller. Molly wasn’t a fan, but X Pac liked Waller’s swagger and confidence. Shawn Michaels told everyone to write down the top five wrestlers they want in the match on paper so they can get back to it…

Grayson Waller made his entrance. The show cut to the first commercial 30 minutes in…

John’s Thoughts: Ooof. These “limited commercial” editions of NXT are tough to keep up with. They did this for Raw this week too. Anyways, the Shawn Michaels segment with the legends was well done. Road Dogg and X-Pac in particular were fun in their banter, but they’ve been bantering for years, so that’s no surprise. Molly and Medusa were really good on there ends too and felt like they knew what they were talking about in terms of the young talent. I really like Shawn in the role of sports commissioner and wouldn’t mind if we see him more often. He doesn’t need to be involved in storylines, but his star power will really enhance and add ethos to logistical announcements.

Duke Hudson was already in the ring. Booker T also talked about being a teacher for Duke Hudson…

3. Duke Hudson (w/Andre Chase, Thea Hail) vs. Grayson Waller. Waller worked on Hudson with a side headlock. Hudson tried to pull Waller’s hair but was stopped by Chase, who told him not to cheat. Waller hit Hudson with punches. Hudson came back with a delayed sidewalk slam. Hudson considered getting a leverage pin, but Chase advised him not to do it. Waller dominated for a stretch. Hudson Hulked up and rallied with right hands. Hudson hit Waller with a Chase U version of the Bionic Elbow.

Waller avoided Hudson and Hudson stopped on a dime to avoid giving Thea Hail a Big Boot. Hudson entered the ring and walked right into Waller’s rolling Stunner finisher for the victory.

Grayson Waller defeated Duke Hudson via pinfall in 5:20.

The commentary team noted that Waller might have impressed Shawn Michaels and the selection committee…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Javier Bernal. McKenzie talked about how she dislikes interviewing Javi. Javi said it was time to put aside their differences due to it being the holidays. Javi then hyped up “Big Javi Tuesdays”, with him selling merch. He then brought up a generic yellow baseball bat with the wrods Big Body Javi. He said “Adam” Judge slipped into his DMs for the bat. McKenzie corrected him by saying “Aaron”. Javi then plugged the “Big Body Pillow”. McKenzie said “Big Body Pillow” is already trademarked.

He said he’s been sleeping on Body Pillows for 5 years so he knows it’s not trademarked. he then plugged Big Body Cologne. McKenzie said it smells like rotten eggs and ran off. Javi said his BBC smells good. Axiom showed up and challenged Javi to a match. McKenzie showed up and said that Javi gets the match he wants now because he asked for it last week…

John’s Thoughts: The material was cringe, but what I thought made it work was the chemistry between McKenzie and Javi. I got an immature chuckle out of Javi talking about how his BBC smells good. As in his Big Body Cologne

Entrances for the next match took place…

4. Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley (w/Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen). The show cut to picture-in-picture during the initial collar and elbow lockup.[c]