R-Truth undergoes surgery for a torn quadriceps tendon

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star R-Truth (Ron Killings) underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn quadriceps tendon. He suffered the injury during a match with Grayson Waller on last week’s NXT television show.

Powell’s POV: Truth confirmed the injury and noted that he was about to undergo surgery in a social media video that can be viewed below. The recovery time for a torn quadriceps tendon is listed online as being four to six months. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.