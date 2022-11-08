11/8 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy, Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp in a five-minute challenge, JD McDonagh vs. Axiom, Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired November 8, 2022 on USA Network

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

The Schism, Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler, and Ava Raine made their entrance. Joe Gacy is back to using his old CZW mask and ring gear…

1. Joe Gacy (w/Ava Raine, Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler) vs. Cameron Grimes. Grimes started the match with a Roundhouse Kick and Frankendriver. Grimes gave Gacy a Yakuza Kick in the corner. Grimes worked on Gacy with alternating Roundhouse Kicks. Gacy made a comeback with elbow strikes and clubbing blows. Grimes came back with a headlock takedown and punches. Gacy hit Grimes with a hip toss into a Brainbuster for a two count.

Gacy worked on Grimes with methodical offense. Grimes rolled up Gacy for a one count. Grimes sent Gacy to ringside with a roundhouse which he followed up with a PK from the apron. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Gacy had Grimes under control with a headlock. Gacy hit Grimes with a lariat into a backbreaker. Gacy then pummeled Grimes in the back of the neck with clubbing blows. Gacy hit Grimes with a lariat. Grimes reversed Gacy with his signature Spanish Fly power slam. Grimes took Reid off the apron with a Yakuza kick. Grimes hit Gacy with a kick combo into a German Suplex. Grimes punched both Dyad members off the apron. Gacy accidentally hit Fowler off the apron.

Grimes was about to go for the Cave In but Gacy rolled away. Grimes hit the Schism iwth a flip dive. Grimes went to the top rope but was shoved by Raine. Gacy caught Grimes with the Handspring Lariat for the win.

Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes via pinfall in 10:44.

John’s Thoughts: I can’t believe I’m saying this. I’m actually looking forward to Schism segments. Fun match. The addition of Ava Raine to the group has breathed new life into the dead end generic cult. It looks like they are doing slight cosmetic changes to the group too which helps wipe away the memory of the bathrobe ninja days. It also looks like Gacy is reverting to his old CZW persona where he came off as very threatening and menacing, which is already reflected in his attire. Gacy stepped up his game in the ring tonight too. Someone who might need a bit of a reset is Grimes, who is actually suffering from the stank of the old crap ass Schism.

Axiom met up with Nathan Frazer backstage who informed Axiom that he’ll be out with an injury for a few weeks. JD McDonagh showed up to taunt Axiom and Frazer. He did his usual thing where he talked about body parts and pain. Axiom taunted JD by pointing out how many times JD has lost in title matches. JD threatened Axiom with a potential match…

Vic Joseph hyped a Carmelo Hayes barber shop segment for later in the show…[c]

