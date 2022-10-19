NXT TV rating for the Halloween Havoc go-home show against AEW Dynamite

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 676,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count down from last week’s 737,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished twelfth in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.15 rating. AEW Dynamite ran opposite NXT and produced 752,000 viewers for TBS with a 0.26 rating. The October 19, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 606,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating for NXT 2.0, which was also opposed by the MLB Playoffs and an NBA game.