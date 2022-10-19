What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the Halloween Havoc go-home show against AEW Dynamite

October 19, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 676,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count down from last week’s 737,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished twelfth in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.15 rating. AEW Dynamite ran opposite NXT and produced 752,000 viewers for TBS with a 0.26 rating. The October 19, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 606,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating for NXT 2.0, which was also opposed by the MLB Playoffs and an NBA game.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.