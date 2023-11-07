NXT TV results (11/7): Moore’s review of Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner, Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa for the Heritage Cup, Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live November 7, 2023 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s NXT Halloween Havoc: Night 2 aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Akira Tozawa made his entrance, flanked by Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Chad Gable. The Meta Four made their entrance…

1. Noam Dar (w/Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend) vs. Akira Tozawa (w/Chad Gable, Maxxine Dupri, Otis) in a Rounds Match for the NXT Heritage Cup. Noam started the match with a standing switch. Both men then had a methodical chain wrestling exchange. Noam worked on Tozawa with overhead elbows. Tozawa rolled up Noam for a two count. Tozawa peppered Noam with a CQC combo. Tozawa rolled up Noam for another nearfall.

Noam tripped up Tozawa with a PK to the ankle. Noam worked on Tozawa with boots. Tozawa reversed a suplex with his own deadlift suplex. Tozawa started to hump the air. Tozawa kicked down Noam. The rest of Meta Four distracted Tozawa to prevent him from hitting his Senton finisher. Tozawa gave Noam a back suplex. Dar gave Akira a Superplex to end the round. [End of Round 1]

Meta Four and Alpha Academy jawed at each other between rounds. Noam was drinking from a bottle that said “Noam’s Secret Stuff” (A reference to “Michael Jordan’s Secret Stuff” from Space Jam). Noam rolled up Akira 30 seconds in for the first pinfall. [End of Round 2]

Noam Dar pinned Akira Tozawa 0:30 into Round 2 to go up 1-0.

Noam gave Tozawa a cheap shot heading into picture-in-picture.[c]