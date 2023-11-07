WWE Raw rating for the Crown Jewel fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.522 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.391 million average. Raw delivered a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.43 rating.

Powell’s POV: Solid numbers for Raw minus World Series competition, yet still airing opposite the ratings juggernaut that is Monday Night Football. The November 7, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.593 million viewers and a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Crown Jewel fallout show.