11/7 WWE Conference Call report: TKO executives discuss the third quarter financial report

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TKO executives hosted a conference call pertaining to the company’s third quarter earnings report that was released on November 7, 2023 at TKOgrp.com. The following are the highlights of the call. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-TKO Senior VP of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow read through the legalities and then turned things over to the hosts.

-The call was hosted by CEO, Ari Emanuel, President and COO Mark Shapiro, and CFO Andrew Schleimer. Emanuel delivered the opening statement. He touted the fan bases of WWE and UFC and the revenue synergies between the two brands. Emanuel spoke of the expansion of the UFC deal with Abu Dhabi, as well as the new deal with Saudi Arabia.

-Emanuel said they are making “solid progress” on the media rights front. He mentioned the new NXT deal with The CW Network and said it’s a 70 percent increase over the current NXT television deal. Emanuel said they have until October of next year to find the right partner for Raw. Emanuel also mentioned their previously announced deal that will bring Smackdown back to USA Network next year.