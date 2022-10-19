What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for Title Tuesday opposite NXT

October 19, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 752,000 viewers for TBS, according to according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 983,000 viewership total from last Wednesday’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished eighth in the 18-49 demo in Tuesday’s cable ratings with a 0.26 rating, down from last week’s 0.32 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT ran head-to-head with Dynamite and produced 676,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating. The October 23, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 575,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a Saturday edition.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.