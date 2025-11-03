WWE Raw preview: New World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and four matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk makes his first appearance since winning the World Heavyweight Championship

-AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles

-Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

-Penta vs. El Grande Americano

-“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, at Rio Rancho Event Center.