WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s show

May 5, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman deliver a message to the WWE Universe

-WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez in a non-title match

-Penta vs. JD McDonagh

-Rusev vs. Otis

-Becky Lynch will call out Women’s U.S. Champion Lyra Valkyria

-Raw General Manager Adam Pearce returns

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

