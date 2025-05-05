WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman deliver a message to the WWE Universe
-WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez in a non-title match
-Penta vs. JD McDonagh
-Rusev vs. Otis
-Becky Lynch will call out Women’s U.S. Champion Lyra Valkyria
-Raw General Manager Adam Pearce returns
Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center.
