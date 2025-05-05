Progress Wrestling “Chapter 180 – Super Strong Style – Day 2” results (5/5): Vetter’s review of Luke Jacobs vs. Cara Noir for the Progress Championship, the remainder of the Super Strong Style 16 tournament, a battle royal

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Progress Wrestling “Chapter 180 – Super Strong Style – Day 2”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

May 5, 2025, in London, England at Electric Ballroom

This show began at 9 a.m. CT here in the Midwest. This is day two of a two-day, 16-man tournament. Sunday’s show was the first round, and today’s show features the quarterfinals, semifinals, finals, plus a battle royal and a heavyweight title match. The lighting looks much worse today; wrestlers are vanishing in the corners, and it’s really dark on the floor, too.

1. Leon Slater vs. Zozaya in a quarterfinals tournament match. Both are tremendous, young athletes. A feeling-out process early on. Slater hit a Rewind Kick at 3:00. Zozaya hit a dive to the floor on Slater, and he danced. In the ring, Slater grounded him with a headlock. He went for a splash, but Zozaya got his knees up to block it. They fought on the ropes. Zozaya hit a shoulder block into the corner. Slater hit a Helluva Kick. Zozaya hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 8:30. Slater hit a big leg lariat. He hit a stunner and another leg lariat, then his twisting Blue Thunder Bomb off the shoulders for the pin. (Wait, someone actually won a match with a Blue Thunder Bomb?) Good match.

Leon Slater defeated Zozaya at 9:21 to advance.

2. Masa Kitamiya vs. Man Like DeReiss in a quarterfinals tournament match. They charged at each other at the bell and traded shoulder blocks, then forearm strikes. DeReiss hit a fallaway slam. Masa hit a Michinoku Driver and a senton, then a clothesline into the corner. DeReiss fired up and hit some clotheslines at 4:00, and he went for a Sharpshooter, but Masa scrambled to the ropes. DeReiss hit a missile dropkick and a shotgun dropkick, then a superkick. Masa hit another spear for a nearfall at 6:00, then a clothesline for a nearfall, then a piledriver. DeReiss hit a superkick and his kip-up stunner for the pin. Good action.

Man Like DeReiss defeated Masa Kitamiya at 6:58 to advance.

3. Charles Sterling vs. Will Kroos in a quarterfinals match. These are the two biggest men to reach the quarterfinals. I’ve loosely compared Kroos to a bigger Sami Callihan and Sterling to Bear Bronson. An intense lockup to open, and Kroos knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. He hit some clotheslines into the corner, a massive senton, and a spinebuster for a nearfall at 1:30. Sterling hid behind the ref, then he dropped Kroos with a clothesline. He tried to put the massive Kroos on his back but couldn’t lift him.

They traded forearm strikes. Kroos hit some clotheslines and a flying elbow, and they were both down at 3:30. They fought on the ropes, and Kroos hit a Spanish Fly. “Are you kidding me????” a commentator shouted as the crowd chanted “Holy shit!” “It’s the biggest Spanish Fly I’ve ever seen!” a commentator said. Out of the back came Session Moth Martina, and she had a neck brace on! She distracted the ref, while Gene Munny struck Kroos with a weapon. The ref, who of course missed the interference, made the three-count for the cheap win. I was really hoping Kroos had moved on from their shenanigans.

Charles Sterling defeated Will Kroos at 7:09 to advance.

4. Michael Oku (w/Amira Blair) vs. Trent Seven in a quarterfinals tournament match. Oku came out first and he hit a baseball slide dropkick as Seven approached the ring, then he hit the Fosbury Flop to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. Seven dove through the ropes onto him. They traded chops as they vanished into the shadows on the floor. Oku slammed him onto the apron at 2:30, and they both fell to the floor. They got in the ring and we had a bell to officially begin at 3:43! Oku hit a superkick; Seven hit a spinning back fist and a straight punch to the jaw. Oku hit a series of kicks. Trent nailed the Seven Star Lariat for a believable nearfall.

Oku hit a dropkick into the corner. Seven nailed a top-rope Dragon Suplex! He hit a twisting powerslam for a believable nearfall at 6:30, and Seven was shocked he didn’t win there. Seven snapped Oku’s fingers, snapped his elbow, and hit a piledriver for a believable nearfall. Oku hit a DDT and a springboard moonsault for a nearfall at 8:00. He hit a frogsplash for a believable nearfall. He locked in the half-crab. Seven gave Amira the middle finger. Meanwhile, Oku turned the half-crab into an STF, and Seven passed out! That was really good.

Michael Oku defeated Trent Seven at 9:26/official time of 5:43 to advance.

* I noted yesterday that I fully expected Oku, DeReiss, and Slater to go far in this tournament, and sure enough, all have reached the semifinals.

5. Luke Jacobs vs. Cara Noir for the Progress World Title. Jacobs came out to Bon Jovi’s “Dead or Alive” and he’s wearing a cowboy hat, clearly copying 1 Called Manders! For whatever reason, the commentators are ignoring this clear tribute (character theft?) of Manders. Noir applied a Blackout sleeper on the mat just seconds into the match, and Jacobs scrambled to the ropes to escape. Jacobs hit a bodyslam. Noir leapt off the ropes, but Jacobs knocked him down with a shoulder block. Jacobs hit a spinebuster at 2:30 and was in charge. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall.

Jacobs bit Noir, and he kept Cara grounded. He hit a superkick at 8:30. Cara hit a German Suplex and fired up. Jacobs hit a leg-capture suplex; Cara hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Cara hit a Shining Wizard and a shotgun dropkick into the corner, then a second one, then a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 10:30. Jacobs dropped him with a punch and was admonished by the ref. Noir hit a headbutt that staggered Jacobs, and Luke fell to the floor. When Jacobs stood up, he was bleeding from the forehead.

Noir dove through the ropes and applied a Blackout sleeper, but Jacobs shoved him back-first into the ring post at 12:30. In the ring, Noir applied a Triangle choke, but Jacobs raked the eyes. Noir avoided a forearm to the back of the head, and he hit another shotgun dropkick, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 14:30. Jacobs sat on a chair at ringside and appeared happy to win via countout! However, Noir dove through the ropes onto him to break the count! In the ring, Jacobs hit a clothesline and a Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall. He stomped on Noir’s chest while holding his wrists.

Jacobs hit a clothesline to the back of the head and a package piledriver at 17:30, but only got a one-count. Luke hit another clothesline but only got a two-count! The crowd chanted, “You can’t beat him!” Noir hit his own package piledriver for a nearfall. Noir hit a backbreaker over his knee and a running knee, then another package piledriver for a believable nearfall! (This crowd was ready to explode for a title change.) Noir locked in a Blackout on the mat again! However, Jacobs leaned backward and put pressure on Noir’s shoulders and pinned him! That was fantastic.

Luke Jacobs defeated Cara Noir to retain the Progress World Title at 20:21.

6. Man Like DeReiss vs. Charles Sterling in a semifinals tournament match. DeReiss came out first, but Sterling attacked him on the stage and hit him with a fire extinguisher. They brawled around ringside, and Sterling shoved MLD’s head into the ring post. We got a bell at 1:12 to officially begin, and Sterling got a nearfall seconds later. Sterling hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall, then a frogsplash for a nearfall at 2:30. DeReiss hit a suplex. Sterling swung and missed with a chair; DeReiss hit a superkick and some forearm strikes. Sterling again tried to hide behind the ref, but DeReiss hit a German Suplex. Sterling again raked the eyes. DeReiss hit a dropkick that sent Sterling into the ref!

DeReiss hit his kip-up stunner for a visual pin at 5:30, but we had no ref! DeReiss hit an enzuigiri. Sterling went to the floor, got a chair, and struck DeReiss in the head with it. He hit a brainbuster onto the folded chair! However, Sterling only got a nearfall! They fought on the ropes, and Sterling bit MLD’s forehead. However, DeReiss hit a powerbomb onto the folded chair and he locked in a Sharpshooter, and Sterling immediately tapped out. That was fast-paced and good action.

Man Like DeReiss defeated Charles Sterling at 8:06/official time of 6:56 to advance to the finals.

7. Leon Slater vs. Michael Oku (w/Amira Blair) in a semifinals tournament match. This crowd was hot and split; the commentators noted that Slater seemed fresher of the two. Slater applied a headlock, and we had a feeling-out process early on. Slater got a rollup for a believable nearfall. Oku hit a superkick for a believable nearfall at 2:30. Slater hit a splash to the mat for a believable nearfall. Oku hit a dropkick, then the Fosbury Flop to the floor at 5:00. Oku hit a second Fosbury Flop on the other side of the ring!

In the ring, Oku went for a top-rope move, but Slater nailed a leg lariat for a believable nearfall, and the move popped the crowd. Oku hit a running kick to the side of the head. He hit a tornado DDT, then a top-rope crossbody block for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Oku avoided a Blue Thunder Bomb, and he slammed Slater onto his knee. Oku applied a half-crab! Like in the prior match, he tried to turn it into an STF, but Slater VICIOUSLY slammed Oku’s head into the mat several times to escape!

Slater hit a Rewind Kick and a Twist of Fate! He went for a 450 Splash but Oku got his knees up to block it, and Oku got a rollup for a nearfall at 11:30. This has been insanely good. Oku hit a dropkick into the corner. Slater hit a top-rope corkscrew suplex for a nearfall; Oku barely kicked out, and Slater was shocked he didn’t get the win. Slater went for a leg lariat but Oku collapsed at 13:30. Slater hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for the clean pin! That was tremendous.

Leon Slater defeated Michael Oku at 14:03 to advance to the finals.

* Nina Samuels came to the ring; she wasn’t scheduled! She was livid and demanded that the show be stopped! She lost her title belt a day ago to Rhio. She was livid that Rho won the match, and she blamed special ref Kanji for her loss. “Kanji is ruining my life here in Progress,” Nina said. Kanji came out and argued with Nina, and Kanji offered a career-vs.-career match! Nina ACCEPTED the challenge!

8. A battle royal. Participants included first-round losers Marcus Mathers, Jack Morris, Simon Miller, Ethan Allen, Lykos II, Kid Lykos, Gene Munny. and Tate Mayfairs. I thought maybe some others would be in it, but it’s just these eight. The commentators noted Lykos Gym could work together to win. Several guys fought on the ring apron. This is all comedy as Simon held onto the ropes and everyone tried to toss him. We had a fun spot where six guys ‘skinned the cat’ to get back in, and they all superkicked Miller. Neat. They all started superkicking each other.

They all started hitting low blows in more comedy spots. Will Kroos jumped in the ring, hit a piledriver on Munny and tossed him at 5:00 for our first elimination. Lykos II eliminated Ethan Allen at 7:30 and we’re down to six. Mathers hit his Panama Sunrise-style Canadian Destroyer. Mathers tossed Morris! Mathers slapped Simon on his bald head and it ticked Miller off. Simon hit a gorilla press on Mathers to the floor, and we’re down to four, as Lykos Gym stood together, across from Miller and Tate. Lykos Gym worked together to beat up their opponents. Lykos II was tossed by Tate, so Kid Lykos tossed Tate at 12:00. It’s down to Simon Miller vs. Kid Lykos. Miller hit a shoulder tackle to knock Kid Lykos to the floor to win. Okay; the crowd liked it.

Simon Miller won a battle royal at 13:09.

9. Man Like DeReiss vs. Leon Slater in the Super Strong Style tournament finale. Slater came out first. DeReiss has his waist taped, and it goes up his spine, too. The bell rang but they just stood in opposite corners and glared at each other. They shook hands and hugged before locking up. A commentator noted it is the first time “two people of color” have both reached the finals and what a groundbreaking, big deal that is, too. Leon hit a springboard-back-elbow at 3:00, then a plancha to the floor. In the ring, MLD hit a backbody drop, then a snap suplex for a nearfall.

Slater whipped MLD into the corner at 6:00 for a nearfall, and DeReiss sold the pain in his lower back. Slater hit a dropkick. DeReiss hit a delayed vertical suplex but sold the pain. They got up and traded forearm strikes. DeReiss hit a fallaway slam at 8:30. He hit a German Suplex then a missile dropkick. Slater hit a Mafia Kick and a corkscrew neckbreaker for a nearfall. DeReiss hit a shotgun dropkick and a gutbuster over his knees for a nearfall at 12:00, and they were both down. Leon slammed DeReiss back-first onto the top turnbuckle at 13:30, and MLD collapsed to the floor.

DeReiss jumped back in before the countout, but Slater immediately hit a frogsplash onto his back for a believable nearfall. Leon stood over MLD and kept him grounded; a commentator said he looked sad at what he had to do to win. DeReiss hit a clothesline and they were both down at 16:30. MLD hit a Flatliner. Slater hit an axe kick to the back of the neck. DeReiss hit a swinging slam and they were both down. Nice sequence. They got up and jawed at each other. They hit stereo clotheslines and Leon hit a leg lariat for a nearfall at 19:00, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall.

DeReiss hit a standing powerbomb and he locked in a Sharpshooter! Slater reached the ropes at 21:00. They fought on the ropes, and Slater hit a second-rope corkscrew suplex for a believable nearfall. Slater nailed his dive over the ring post onto DeReiss. Back in the ring, he hit the Swanton Bomb 450 for a believable nearfall; DeReiss rolled him over for a nearfall! DeReiss reapplied a Sharpshooter, but Slater rolled him up for a nearfall. DeReiss hit a kip-up stunner for a nearfall at 25:00. DeReiss missed a 450 Splash, and Slater hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a believable nearfall. They again fought on the ropes, and DeReiss hit a second-rope Death Valley Driver, then a 450 Splash for the pin. WOW! “We just saw something special,” a commentator said. “I’ve got goosebumps!”

Man Like DeReiss defeated Leon Slater to win the Super Strong Style tournament at 27:24.

* DeReiss celebrated with all the fans, and he was covered in streamers. A really neat post-victory celebration. He got in the ring and did his ‘0121″ phrase and said it was the best night of his career. The fans pounded on the ring and chanted “you deserve it!”

Final Thoughts: What a show. Wow. I try to avoid hyperbole because not every show can be a must-see classic. But here we have three incredible standout matches. DeReiss-Slater takes first, Slater-Oku takes second, and an incredibly good Jacobs-Noir takes third. These are three tremendous matches. Between Slater’s three matches here, he logged just over 50 minutes of bell-to-bell time on this show, while DeReiss’s bell-to-bell was about 41 minutes. If you have Triller+ and you’re reading my review, that means you are a fan of this action, so go check out this show. I will note that it clocked in at about 4 hours 10 minutes, including an intermission.