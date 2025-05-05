What's happening...

WWE Backlash lineup: The card for Saturday’s premium live event

May 5, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center.

-John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

-Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight in a four-way for the U.S. Championship

-Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of WWE Backlash as the show streams on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) starting with pre-show notes or the beginning of the main show at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

