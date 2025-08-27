AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Sgt. Slaughter, Great Khali, Jazz, Milano Collection A.T., George Scott, Luna Vachon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s Forbidden Door event. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Saturday’s AEW Collision, and all upcoming AEW events in Philly. If you are attending a show and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show includes Kali Armstrong vs. Nikkita Lyons vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. Chantel Monroe in a four-way for the Evolve Women’s Championship.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a C- grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sgt. Slaughter (a/k/a Robert Remus) is 76.

-Great Khali (a/k/a Dalip Singh Rana) is 52.

-Jazz (a/k/a Carlene Moore-Begnaud) is 51.

-Milano Collection A.T. (a/k/a Akihito Sawafuji) is 49.

-Longtime booker and pro wrestler George Scott was born on August 27, 1929. He died at age 84 on January 20, 2014.