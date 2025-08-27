NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger vs. “DarkState” Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars in an eight-man tag match

-Jadia Parker vs. Lash Legend

-Xia Brookside vs. Candice LeRae in an opening round tournament match for a shot at the WWE Speed Women’s Championship

Powell's POV: Faby Apache will face Lainey Reed in the other opening round tournament match. Tuesday's NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.