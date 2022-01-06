NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for New Year’s Evil

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 685,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 662,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 24th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: NXT did a good job of building to the New Year’s Evil event and it paid off with increased viewership. A college football game on ESPN led the cable ratings.