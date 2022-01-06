MLW Azteca preview: Apocalypto match headlines tonight’s premiere

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha online show.

-Alex Hammerstone and Pagano vs. King Muertes and Taurus in an Apocalypto match.

-Richard Holliday vs. Psycho Clown

-Aramis, Destiny, and Myzteziz Jr. vs. Arez, Black Danger, and Dinamico in a trios match.

Powell’s POV: MLW Azteca streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. The show will be replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are usually available immediately following the show, and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Fusion Alpha audio reviews.