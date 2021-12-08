MLW Fusion Alpha preview: NZO’s debut among three matches advertised for tonight’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha online show.

-MLW Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone in action.

-Los Parks vs. 5150 in a Street Fight for the MLW Tag Titles.

-NZO vs. Matt Cross.

Powell’s POV: NZO is the former Enzo Amore. The broadcast team played up the idea of heel matchmaker Cesar Duran picking the opponent for Hammerstone. MLW Fusion Alpha streams Wednesdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are usually available during or immediately following the show, and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Fusion Alpha audio reviews.