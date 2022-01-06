AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-CM Punk vs. Wardlow.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin.

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena.

