AEW Rampage lineup: Four matches set for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas.

-Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker in a No Holds Barred match.

-Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Riho and Ruby Soho.

-Hook vs. Aaron Solo.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members will hear his same night audio review.