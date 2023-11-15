AEW Dynamite in Ontario (reports needed), last week’s and Dynamite poll results and grades, AEW Collision grade, Cima, Tegan Nox, Randy Savage

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Ontario, California at Toyota Center. The show includes the show’s final push for Full Gear. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Ontario. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-I did not have a live review of Saturday’s AEW Collision, so we did not run a poll. I gave the show a C- grade. The Collision polls will return along with my live review on Friday night.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an B grade in our post show poll from 35 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade and felt that it was the most encouraging episode in months.

Birthdays and Notables

-Cima (Nobuhiko Oshima) is 46.

-Tegan Nox (Steffanie Newell) is 29.

-The late Randy Savage (Randy Poffo) was born on November 15, 1952. He died at age 58 on May 20, 2011 after suffering a heart attack while driving.