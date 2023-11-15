NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Noam Dar vs. Chad Gable for the NXT Heritage Cup
-Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade
-Eddy Thorpe vs. Charlie Dempsey
Powell's POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET.
