Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Azteca premiere, WWE Raw poll results, Konnan, Jackie Moore, Tony Halme

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez and final hype for Saturday’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Meiko Satormura vs. Blair Davenport for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Azteca premieres today on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The main event is Alex Hammerstone and Pagano vs. King Muertes and Taurus in an Apocalypto match. My review will either be available later today or on Friday along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 22 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Konnan (Charles Ashenoff) is 58.

-Jackie Moore is 58.

-The late Tony Halme was born on January 6, 1963. Borga, who wrestled as Ludvig Borga, took his own life at age 47 on January 8, 2010.