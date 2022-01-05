Jake Atlas and Rey Fenix suffer injuries at AEW event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Jake Atlas suffered an apparent knee injury during a match with Adam Cole that was taped on Wednesday for Friday’s AEW Rampage.
-Rey Fenix suffered an arm injury when he was powerbombed through a table near the end of the AEW Tag Title match that closed Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.
Powell’s POV: Atlas just signed with AEW after debuting at last week’s show in a match that aired on Monday’s AEW Dark Elevation. The Fenix injury looked nasty, as he seemed to put his arm down to brace for the fall and it bent awkwardly. I assume the extent of the damage from these injuries won’t be known until both wrestlers undergo MRI exams. Here’s wishing them both the best of luck.
