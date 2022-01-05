What's happening...

01/05 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW Tag Titles, Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill to become the first TBS Champion, Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

January 5, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW Tag Titles, Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill to become the first TBS Champion, Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr., and more (31:37)…

Click here for the January 5 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.