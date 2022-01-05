01/05 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW Tag Titles, Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill to become the first TBS Champion, Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW Tag Titles, Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill to become the first TBS Champion, Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr., and more (31:37)…

Click here for the January 5 AEW Dynamite audio review.

