AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks for the “real world championship” with Ricky Steamboat as special ringside enforcer

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Big Bill and Brian Cage for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Martinez for the TBS Title

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens speak

Powell’s POV: The show will air opposite SummerSlam, marking the first time that Collision will air opposite a WWE PLE. Collision will be held on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The show airs on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. My review will be available on delay due to SummerSlam. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).