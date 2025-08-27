Swerve Strickland indicates he underwent successful knee surgery

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star Swerve Strickland took to social media on Wednesday to indicate that he underwent successful knee surgery. Swerve posted a photo of his bandaged right knee on Instagram and wrote “Success” in another social media post.

Powell’s POV: Swerve reportedly underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear. There’s no word yet as to how long he will be sidelined. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.