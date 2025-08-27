NXT No Mercy lineup: Three title matches set for the next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held on Saturday, September 27, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at War Memorial Auditorium.

-Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Sol Ruca defends the WWE Women’s Speed Champion against a tournament winner

Powell’s POV: Saints beat Josh Briggs on Tuesday’s NXT to earn the NXT Championship match. Ava announced that she is bringing the men’s and women’s WWE Speed Championships to NXT. The four-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Champion features Candice LeRae vs. Xia Brookside, and Faby Apache vs. Lainey Reed. The weekly WWE Speed show disappeared from social media without any explanation after the July 9 edition.