WWE SummerSlam lineup: First official matches for the stadium show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

-Damian Priest vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Bayley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell's POV: Gunther and Jax won the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments to earn their respective title shots.