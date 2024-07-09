WWE SummerSlam lineup: First official matches for the stadium show

What's happening...

July 9, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

-Damian Priest vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Bayley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Gunther and Jax won the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments to earn their respective title shots. I will be covering SummerSlam live and a same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

