ESPN’s Joe Tessitore joining WWE as a play-by-play voice

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce that Joe Tessitore is joining the broadcast team as a play-by-play voice.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 9, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Joe Tessitore, one of the most versatile and veteran voices in sports television, will join the company as a play-by-play broadcaster beginning this summer.

In his role, Tessitore will work alongside analysts Wade Barrett and Corey Graves. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will remain teamed up.

“Whether it’s a world title fight that’s got the globe buzzing or a college football rivalry that’s grabbed the nation’s attention, Joe’s voice provides that big event feel each time he is behind the microphone,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “We’re excited for Joe to join legendary WWE broadcaster Michael Cole and our esteemed announce team, bringing his signature energy and meticulous preparation to our WWE telecasts each week.”

“It’s an honor to be a part of WWE. The recent success and trajectory are undeniable,” said Tessitore. “Being there at WrestleMania XL, one could feel it – from Cody, Seth, Roman and The Rock, to creative and production, these are some of the very best storytellers in TV. Corey and Wade are absolute stars and it is my privilege to join their team. Pat and Cole are just magical together and Cole is the greatest to ever sit in that chair. As a lifelong viewer, I’m humbled to join this team and to serve our fans.”

With nearly three decades of broadcasting experience, Tessitore is widely considered one of the industry’s foremost play-callers. Tessitore will remain in his role at ESPN and ABC where, since 2002, he has been a key fixture on the network’s coverage of college football. He’s called ESPN and ABC Saturday Night primetime games, the College Football Playoff and more. Tessitore is well known as ESPN’s blow-by-blow commentator, having called memorable World Championship fights of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Terence Crawford, among many others. Additionally, he has led ESPN’s Monday Night Football, and has called the NFL Pro Bowl and Wildcard Playoff games on ABC. He has found success in entertainment as well, teaming with Rob Riggle and Stephen Curry on the comedy competition Holey Moley.

Powell’s POV: This appears to be another Nick Khan move, as Tessitore was his first media client. It looks like Graves will be sliding back into a color commentator role once Tessitore joins the company. Tessitore describing himself as a “lifelong viewer” is encouraging.