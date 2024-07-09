NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s NXT Heatwave fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley

-Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

-Gallus vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

-Wes Lee addresses his future

-Arianna Grace vs. Karmen Petrovic

-Brooks Jensen sits down with NXT General Manager Ava

Powell's POV: The show will also feature Ethan Page's first appearance since winning the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave.