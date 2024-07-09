NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s NXT Heatwave fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup
-Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley
-Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
-Gallus vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe
-Wes Lee addresses his future
-Arianna Grace vs. Karmen Petrovic
-Brooks Jensen sits down with NXT General Manager Ava
Powell’s POV: The show will also feature Ethan Page’s first appearance since winning the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
