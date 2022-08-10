NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 597,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the 649,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: The streak of the viewership improving ended at four weeks, but it will be interesting to see how the show performs next week with the Heatwave themed show, which includes several big matches. This week’s NXT show finished 20th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo. The August 10, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 751,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating for the show’s return to USA Network after being bumped to Syfy for two weeks due to the Tokyo Olympics.