12/16 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 140): Caprice Coleman on ROH Final Battle, being trained by Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, Jim Cornette’s criticisms of today’s product, his road to becoming ROH’s color commentator

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Caprice Coleman discussing ROH Final Battle, being trained by Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, Jim Cornette’s criticisms of today’s product, his road to becoming ROH’s color commentator, and much more…

