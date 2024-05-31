AEW Rampage lineup: Ladder match qualifier, another early start time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for today’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Penta El Zero Miedo in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship
-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Viva Van in an eliminator match
-Rey Fenix vs. Isiah Kassidy
-Satnam Singh in action
-Kyle O’Reilly in action
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. Rampage airs Friday at the early start time of 5:30CT/6:30ET on TNT. My review will be available after the show airs.
Be the first to comment