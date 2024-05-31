NXT Level Up lineup: The card for tonight’s Peacock show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.
-Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. Two members of No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne, Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey)
-Uriah Connors vs. Cutler James
-Kendal Grey vs. Stevie Turner
Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday mornings.
