Impact Wrestling TV viewership count for the second week of AEW crossover segments

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 177,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The show was down from the 221,000 viewers drawn the previous week.

Powell’s POV: A disappointing number considering that the December 1 show that was held before AEW’s involvement produced 166,000 viewers. Last night’s show finished 143rd with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show finished 96th with a .08 rating rating in the 18-49 demographic. The next two weeks of Impact will be “best of” shows for the holiday weeks.