WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Damian Priest and Gunther meet face-to-face,

-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

-Drew McIntyre returns to meet with Adam Pearce

Powell’s POV: One can only assume that Rhea Ripley will appear next week given that she returned at the end of Monday’s show. Raw will be held in Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.