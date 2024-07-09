NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Kevin Nash, Marc Mero, Tom Brandi, PN News, Shelton Benjamin, Andrew Everett

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Heatwave. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT finished with a B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A and F finished tied for second with 25 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Nash is 65.

-Marc Mero is 64.

-Tom Brandi, who worked as Salvatore Sincere, is 58.

-PN News (Paul Neu) is 58.

-Shelton Benjamin is 49.

-Andrew Everett (Andrew Wenkel) is 32.