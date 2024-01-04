NXT TV rating for New Year’s Evil

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 768,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 670,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.19 rating. In a shocking development, NXT’s winning streak over Raw ends at one (NXT topped the Christmas night “best of” Raw show). Clearly, Adam Pearce was so concerned by the threat of NXT that he called in The Rock. Or something like that. All kidding aside, NXT produced good numbers for the New Year’s Evil edition. One year earlier, the January 3, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 653,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating for the first episode of the new year.